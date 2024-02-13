An Initial Overview of Racial Economic Equity Commitments By Banks

Overall, lending to minority borrowers has increased, from 21.3% to 24.6% of all home mortgage originations. When looking specifically at home purchase originations nearly 30% of new home buyers in 2022 were people of color. From 2018 through 2022 the percentage of Asian American home buyers increased from 6.5% to 8.2%. Asian Americans are 6.2% of the US population as of the 2020 census, making them the only group other than non-Hispanic Whites where the share of loans they receive is larger than their population share. Black and Hispanic borrowers saw similar increases in their proportion of home purchase originations, 6.3% to 7.4% for African Americans and 10.8% to 12.4% for Hispanics. Home purchases in LMI census tracts also increased over this timeframe, from 18.7% of home purchases in 2018 to 20.3% in 2022. While there appears to also be an increase in lending to majority minority census tracts, NCRC believes that this is due to the updated 2020 census tracts, which were incorporated into the 2022 HMDA dataset, and include more majority minority tracts than the 2010 boundaries.

Though the percentages of loans to Black and Hispanic borrowers increased, the absolute number of loans to all groups decreased with a dip in the home purchasing market.

Corresponding with higher benchmark rates and a drawback on mortgage stimulus by the Fed, Blacks and Hispanics along with the general housing market saw in 2022 a decline of home purchase loans that brought their number of loans below that in 2020. This decline marks how despite financial institutions maintaining a higher share of home purchase loans to Blacks and Hispanics the macro-economic environment greatly influenced by the Fed can be a serious obstacle to increased homeownership. It is essential to have government institutions, including the Fed, work with private institutions to maintain the long term growth in home purchase loans necessary to bridge the racial home ownership divide.

Banks Have Become More Explicit About Innovation In Product Design, via Special Purpose Credit Programs, to Address Credit Needs of Borrowers.

Banking institutions are embracing special purpose credit programs (SPCPs) targeting low-income borrowers with a focus on addressing the racial wealth divide. Examples include Wells Fargo’s $5,000 credit that buyers can apply toward closing costs or Bank of America’s Community Affordable Loan Solutions providing down payment grants and additional loan assistance. These special products help mitigate the barriers to closing costs and down payment assistance. Yet, some aren’t addressing issues of high interest rates in the market and/or thinking critically about credit scores (which continue to be a major reason for mortgage denials). More time is needed to assess the impact or lack of impact of these SPCPs, the varying design of these programs and the scale of which they are implemented.

Housing Tax Credit Equity Financing Risks Deepening Segregation While Only Making Limited Impact on Small-Scale Affordable Housing Development,

Providing loans for the refinancing or purchase of a property can take on many forms for financial institutions, including the subsidizing of affordable housing units via Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), Housing Assistance Program (HAP), or investments in Opportunity Zones and New Market Tax Credits. Cities like Dallas are beginning to see how financial institutions are concentrating low-income apartments in under-invested areas and taking tax credits for what is often racial and economic segregation. Efforts like this are counter to the mission of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). Alternatively, many are tapping into the bond market to finance affordable development, particularly leveraging community development lending to support rural housing. The impact of the issuance of these taxable social bonds, like the historic Bridge Home $100 million credit package in California, remains to be seen.

Financial Institutions Use of Philanthropic Dollars to Invest in Organizations and Communities of Color.

Major banking institutions have allocated a portion of their philanthropic funding towards local nonprofits that are providing wraparound services to residents living in affordable housing. Some of these services include financial capability, workforce development, health care and food access. With a more holistic approach to housing, such local nonprofits hope to remedy the intersecting inequities that our social and economic institutions may cause. Banks are also giving to local nonprofit housing developers to aid in the acquisition and development of affordable housing. These investments, though reaching communities of color and responding to local housing needs, aren’t significantly addressing housing issues at scale. Local nonprofits have noted that multi-year, transformative investments are needed.