AP News: First Citizens Announces Expanded Commitment To Communities In Northern California And Eastern Massachusetts

AP News, November 16, 2023, First Citizens Announces Expanded Commitment To Communities In Northern California And Eastern Massachusetts
First Citizens Bank today announced an amendment to its existing Community Benefits Plan agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and its members that extends the bank’s longstanding community support to Northern California and Massachusetts following its March acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank.
In formulating the addendum, First Citizens, NCRC, Rise Economy, The Greenlining Institute, the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance (MAHA) and Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations (MACDC) worked together to identify the initiatives of greatest impact to LMI communities.