Ap News: Justice Dept, SEC Probing Collapse Of Silicon Valley Bank

By / March 24, 2023 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Ap News, March 15, 2023, Justice Dept, SEC Probing Collapse Of Silicon Valley Bank

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday — the largest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008 — and Signature Bank two days later have rattled markets as investors seek the safety of bonds amid renewed concerns about problems in the banking sector. On Wednesday, Credit Suisse, which has been beset by problems long before Silicon Valley Bank’s demise, saw its shares hit their lowest level ever as the bank’s largest shareholder declined to offer further support.

