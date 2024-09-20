AP News: Woman Was Living Inside Rooftop Grocery Store Sign With Computer And Coffee Maker For A Year

AP News, May 10, 2024, Woman Was Living Inside Rooftop Grocery Store Sign With Computer And Coffee Maker For A Year

Contractors curious about an extension cord on the roof of a Michigan grocery store made a startling discovery: A 34-year-old woman was living inside the business sign, with enough space for a computer, printer and coffee maker, police said.

“She was homeless,” Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department said Thursday. “It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign.”

The woman, whose name was not released, told police she had a job elsewhere but had been living inside the Family Fare sign for roughly a year, Warren said. She was found April 23.

