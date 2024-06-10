Applications Now Open For The NCRC Fellowship For Equitable Development

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is launching the third year of its transformative fellowship program that matches top-level master’s degree students with esteemed community development organizations.
The NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development offers a unique opportunity for fellows to gain hands-on experience, kickstart their professional development and contribute to innovative projects. In return, organizations benefit from the fresh perspectives and talent of these fellows, enabling them to tackle ambitious initiatives they otherwise may not have been able to accomplish.
“Through the 2024 cohort of the Fellowship program, NCRC is excited to bring together the innovative talent of our Fellows and the dedicated drive of our members to further move the needle towards a Just Economy,” said Laura Bentley, NCRC’s Director of Grant Administration and Community Impact. “We are committed to empowering our field’s emerging leaders to tackle the challenges of tomorrow through the development of their professional skills, experience, and network.”
The community development sector faces significant challenges in the coming decades, ranging from climate change and widening wealth inequality to food insecurity and extreme housing shortages. These issues disproportionately impact low-wealth communities and communities of color, exacerbating the existing economic crisis. Recognizing the urgency and importance of addressing these challenges, the NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development aims to cultivate the next generation of community development leaders and empower them to make a tangible impact.
Student fellows will be recommended by partnering universities. Interested students, please request your university complete the brief partnership application here.
Program Benefits for University Fellows Include:
- High-quality training and support from regional leaders in the nonprofit, government, planning and community development fields
- A $20,000 stipend for the nine-month, part-time (20-hours per week) fellowship
- The opportunity to meet with leaders in the nonprofit, government, planning and community development fields
- Academic credit, in accordance with the policies of the Fellows’ respective universities
- Complimentary admission to the NCRC annual Just Economy Conference
Program Benefits for Host Organizations Include:
- Young and innovative talent to help advance organizational mission
- The opportunity to help shape the next generation of community development leaders
- Participation in a fellowship program at little to no cost
Universities and organizations located in the following geographies are eligible to participate: Birmingham, Alabama; Arizona; Oakland, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, California; Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area, Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown metro area, New Haven, Connecticut; Washington, DC; Tampa, Flordia; Baltimore, Maryland; Detroit, Michigan; Jackson, Mississippi; Buffalo, New York City, New York; New Mexico; Cincinnati, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Nashville, Tennesse; Austin, Texas; Utah; Richmond, Virginia; Seattle, Tacoma, Washington; Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
More information on the fellowship can be found here: NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development.
Not an NCRC member? Join now, and then apply!
Questions regarding this opportunity should be emailed to impact@ncrc.org, with the subject line “Fellowship for Equitable Development.”