Applications Now Open For The NCRC Fellowship For Equitable Development

Summary
The NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development aims to cultivate the next generation of community development leaders and empower them to make a tangible impact.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is launching its second year of its transformative fellowship program that matches top-level master’s degree students with esteemed community development organizations.
The NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development offers a unique opportunity for fellows to gain hands-on experience, kickstart their professional development and contribute to innovative projects. In return, organizations benefit from the fresh perspectives and talent of these fellows, enabling them to tackle ambitious initiatives they otherwise may not have been able to accomplish.
“NCRC is committed to empowering the next generation of community development leaders by providing opportunities for professional development, fostering new talent and creating a robust network that supports success,” said Sabrina Terry, NCRC’s Chief of Programs and Strategic Development. “Our focus on cultivating skills, building relationships and creating a vibrant ecosystem is at the core of the fellowship program and our organizational mission.”
The community development sector faces significant challenges in the coming decades, ranging from climate change and widening wealth inequality to food insecurities and extreme housing shortages. These issues disproportionately impact low-wealth communities and communities of color, exacerbating the existing economic crisis. Recognizing the urgency and importance of addressing these challenges, the NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development aims to cultivate the next generation of community development leaders and empower them to make a tangible impact.
Interested students and organizations located in the following geographies are encouraged to apply.
AL, AZ, CA, DE, DC, FL, GA, IN, IL, KY, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV, WI
Benefits for Fellows:
- High-Quality Training and Support: Fellows receive training and support from some of the best housing developers in the community development movement.
- Stipend: Fellows receive a $20,000 stipend for the ten-month, part-time (20 hours per week) fellowship.
- Networking Opportunities: The fellowship provides a unique platform for fellows to connect with leaders in the nonprofit, government, planning and community development sectors that can open doors to future collaborations and career opportunities.
- Academic Credit: Fellows can earn academic credit, in accordance with the policies of their respective universities.
Benefits for Host Organizations:
- Added Capacity: Young and innovative talent to help advance organizational mission
- Talent Cultivation: The opportunity to help shape the next generation of community development leaders
- Membership Benefit: Participation in a fellowship program at little to no cost
More information on the fellowship can be found here: NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development
Questions regarding this opportunity should be emailed to impact@ncrc.org, with the subject line “Equitable Development Fellowship”.
Media inquiries should be directed to Alyssa Wiltse at awiltse@ncrc.org.