ArchDaily: “I Grew Up Where Architecture Was Designed to Oppress:” Wandile Mthiyane on Social Impact and Learning from South Africa

ArchDaily, September 17, 2020: “I Grew Up Where Architecture Was Designed to Oppress:” Wandile Mthiyane on Social Impact and Learning from South Africa
Wandile is the CEO and Co-Founder of social enterprise firm Ubuntu Design Group, and he has also been both an Obama Foundation Fellow and One Young World Ambassador. Over the past few years, Ubuntu Design Group partnered with Andrews University M.Arch class and worked closely with low-middle income communities to develop Ubuntu Home as a solution to the current housing deficit. This is but one project that shows how working with students has had a ripple effect in the Umbumbulu community. In an interview with ArchDaily, Wandile discusses his early inspirations, how the Apartheid has shaped his design approach, and how he is building community today.