Associated Press: South Dakota committee advances Native American schools plan

Associated Press, February 20, 2020: South Dakota committee advances Native American schools plan
A proposal to establish South Dakota schools focused on Native American language and culture won unanimous approval in a Senate committee, despite warnings from education lobbyists that the schools could siphon money away from districts.
The plan headed next to the full Senate for a floor vote has already gone through three committees and eight revisions, changing enough that Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has become a supporter.
Educators want to start four Oceti Sakowin schools that would teach a curriculum centered around Lakota, Dakota and Nakota language and culture.