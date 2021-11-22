Advisor News, October 14, 2021, Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development Issues Public Comment on Comptroller of the Currency Notice
Jaime Weisberg, senior campaign analyst at the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, New York, has issued a public comment on the Comptroller of the Currency notice entitled “Citizens Bank, N.A., Providence, RI to P&A Certain A/L from HSBC Bank USA, N.A.., Tysons, VA and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., DE”
In his comment, he thanked Citizens Bank on agreeing to enter into a process with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to develop a strong set of commitments, and hopes to see it transform into a robust, community-driven CRA plan.