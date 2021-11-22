Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development Issues Public Comment on Comptroller of the Currency Notice

Advisor News, October 14, 2021, Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development Issues Public Comment on Comptroller of the Currency Notice

Jaime Weisberg, senior campaign analyst at the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, New York, has issued a public comment on the Comptroller of the Currency notice entitled “Citizens Bank, N.A., Providence, RI to P&A Certain A/L from HSBC Bank USA, N.A.., Tysons, VA and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., DE”

In his comment, he thanked Citizens Bank on agreeing to enter into a process with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to develop a strong set of commitments, and hopes to see it transform into a robust, community-driven CRA plan.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

