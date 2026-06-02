May 19, 2026, The New Journal And Guide, Atlantic Union Bank Launches Small Businesses Partnership Grant Initiative
The program’s CDFI partners include Community Investment Collaborative (Virginia), Baltimore Community Lending (Maryland), the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (Washington, D.C.), and Carolina Small Business Development Fund (North Carolina). Each organization will receive $625,000 over five years to expand its existing programs and reach more small businesses.
The funding will support small businesses through expanded access to capital and technical assistance. This includes efforts to increase access to credit for qualified small businesses that may not meet traditional bank lending criteria, along with business planning, financial education, credit and debt management, risk assessment and other tools designed to help entrepreneurs succeed.