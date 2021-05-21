fbpx

Austin Indian: US Fed chief highlights slower recovery for low-wage, minority workers

By / May 21, 2021 / In the News

Austin Indian, May 2021, US Fed chief highlights slower recovery for low-wage, minority workers

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the American economy is “not out of the woods yet”, particularly with a slower recovery for low-wage and minority workers.

“While the recovery is gathering strength, it has been slower for those in lower-paid jobs,” Powell said at a virtual event sponsored by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

“Almost 20 per cent of workers who were in the lowest earnings quartile in February of 2020 were not employed a year later, compared to 6 per cent for workers in the highest quartile,” he said.

The Fed’s latest Survey of Household Economic Decisionmaking (SHED), to be released later this month, will show that, “for prime-age adults without a bachelor’s degree, 20 per cent saw layoffs in 2020 versus 12 per cent for college-educated workers”, Xinhua news agency quoted Powell as saying.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: