Autostraddle: In the Face of Government Neglect, Trans Leaders Spearhead Housing Solutions

Autostraddle, September 17, 2020, In the Face of Government Neglect, Trans Leaders Spearhead Housing Solutions
The Trans community are targets within institutional housing discrimination. A bill proposed by the U.S Department of housing and Urban Development would allow homeless shelters to deny trans people access to single-sex shelter. Housing Tulip was created to combat the trans housing crisis and Trump Administration’s hostile culture against trans people.
For trans people, finding home can feel like leaping through hoops of systemic transphobia, sexism and racism to access and maintain safe and affordable accommodation.
It’s common knowledge that institutions already target trans people with housing discrimination. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed a rule in July that allows homeless shelters to deny transgender people access to single-sex shelters. As detailed by the National Center for Transgender Equality, one in five transgender people in the U.S. has been discriminated against when seeking a home, and more than one in ten have been evicted from their homes because of their gender identity. In Louisiana, one in three trans people report experiencing homelessness at some point in their lives.