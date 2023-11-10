fbpx

Axios: Banks Are About To Face Tougher Scrutiny Of Discrimination In Lending

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Axios, October 25, 2023, Banks Are About To Face Tougher Scrutiny Of Discrimination In Lending

Bank regulators finalized changes on Tuesday to a 1977 law meant to address racial discrimination in banking — particularly the practice of redlining, the previously federally-sanctioned practice of not providing home loans to Black borrowers in certain neighborhoods.

Under the current rules, regulators rate banks based on how they serve the communities they have a physical branch in. They look at mortgage lending, small business lending, and banking services (what share of branches are in low- or moderate-income communities, for example, and if there are low-cost or no-cost options.)

The new rules — developed by the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — will allow regulators to evaluate banks based on online lending in areas where they don’t have a physical branch.

The updates represent a “significant expansion,” particularly at a time when more banks are closing branches, Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the NCRC, tells Axios.

