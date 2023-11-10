Axios: Banks Are About To Face Tougher Scrutiny Of Discrimination In Lending

Axios, October 25, 2023, Banks Are About To Face Tougher Scrutiny Of Discrimination In Lending
Bank regulators finalized changes on Tuesday to a 1977 law meant to address racial discrimination in banking — particularly the practice of redlining, the previously federally-sanctioned practice of not providing home loans to Black borrowers in certain neighborhoods.
Under the current rules, regulators rate banks based on how they serve the communities they have a physical branch in. They look at mortgage lending, small business lending, and banking services (what share of branches are in low- or moderate-income communities, for example, and if there are low-cost or no-cost options.)
The new rules — developed by the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — will allow regulators to evaluate banks based on online lending in areas where they don’t have a physical branch.
The updates represent a “significant expansion,” particularly at a time when more banks are closing branches, Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the NCRC, tells Axios.