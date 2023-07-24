Axios: Fight over gender-affirming care moves to HHS spending bill

Axios, July 17, 2023, Fight over gender-affirming care moves to HHS spending bill
Taxpayer funding of hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgeries would be barred under House Republicans’ fiscal 2024 spending bill covering the federal health department, which is moving through Congress.
Adding a funding restriction into a federal spending bill can have long-lasting implications, as seen during the decades-long battles over issues like abortion and gun violence.
The fiscal 2024 House Labor-HHS-Education spending bill would block federal funding of transgender care but wouldn’t categorically ban the services, a House Republican aide clarified to Axios.