Axios: Gender pay gap now the narrowest on record

Axios, July 20, 2023, Gender pay gap now the narrowest on record
The pay gap between full-time working women and male counterparts is now the narrowest on record.
Full-time working women had median weekly earnings of $1,001 last quarter, about 84% of the $1,185 male median. Male employees continue to earn more than their female counterparts. But by this measure, the pay gap is the narrowest since the government began collecting data in 1979.
Women have been the driving force behind multi-decade highs in employment rates for working-age Americans. Roughly 75% of 25- to 54-year-old women are employed — the highest share on record.