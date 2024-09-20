Axios: Health Insurers Take On The Affordability Crisis — In Housing

Axios, June 5, 2024, Health Insurers Take On The Affordability Crisis — In Housing
Health insurers are investing hundreds of millions of dollars into building new affordable housing units.
Why it matters: The housing affordability crisis is a major health care concern, since housing instability is tied to poorer health. Insurers say their investments will translate to healthier communities, which would also mean less costly enrollees.
- It also comes as the federal government encourages Medicaid experiments that help low-income enrollees cover housing costs.