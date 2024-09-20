Axios: Health Insurers Take On The Affordability Crisis — In Housing

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Axios, June 5, 2024, Health Insurers Take On The Affordability Crisis — In Housing

Health insurers are investing hundreds of millions of dollars into building new affordable housing units.

Why it matters: The housing affordability crisis is a major health care concern, since housing instability is tied to poorer health. Insurers say their investments will translate to healthier communities, which would also mean less costly enrollees.

  • It also comes as the federal government encourages Medicaid experiments that help low-income enrollees cover housing costs.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search