Axios Nashville: Proposal Would Amend Metro Nashville Charter To Protect Affordable Housing At Fairgrounds

Axios Nashville, February 22, 2024, Proposal Would Amend Metro Nashville Charter To Protect Affordable Housing At Fairgrounds
A new proposal would change the Metro charter by swapping out auto racing for affordable housing on the list of required programming at the fairgrounds property. Why it matters: The proposal tests the popularity of auto racing at the fairgrounds and bets that voters would prefer the city focus on the hot-button issue of affordable housing.
Between the lines: As it stands now, when the fairgrounds’ future is discussed, racetrack supporters often say the speedway must be fixed up because the charter says so. Changing the charter would flip the issue so that affordable housing becomes the cornerstone of the 117-acre property.