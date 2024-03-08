Axios: Old Photos Used To Preserve NYC Latino And Caribbean Stories

Axios, February 29, 2024, Old Photos Used To Preserve NYC Latino And Caribbean Stories
NuevaYorkinos, a project to preserve New York’s Latino and Caribbean American history through community-submitted photos and videos, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
Why it matters: Latinos in historically Hispanic neighborhoods like Bushwick, Sunset Park and Washington Heights who have been increasingly pushed out by gentrification and may face cultural erasure are finding creative ways to preserve their stories. “Being able to use this page and our little corner of the internet to further educate folks about where we come from and where we still are has been so important,” NuevaYorkinos co-founder Djali Brown-Cepeda tells Axios.