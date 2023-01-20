Axios Philadelphia: Mortgage lender accused of underserving Black homebuyers in Philly

Axios Philadelphia, December 15, 2022, Mortgage lender accused of underserving Black homebuyers in Philly

Why it matters:Philadelphia is still reckoning with a long history of discriminatory policies that made it more difficult for Black applicants to access mortgages, compared to their white counterparts.

The other side: KeyBank said in a statement that it “strongly disagrees” with the NCRC’s characterization of its lending activities and community benefits plan.

How it works: NCRC analyzed federal data from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau between 2018-2021.