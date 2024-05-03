Axios: Strict School Zones Are Reinforcing Inequality, New Study Finds

Axios, April 24, 2024, Strict School Zones Are Reinforcing Inequality, New Study Finds
Rigid school attendance zones allow districts to legally keep many students of color and low-income families out of coveted, elite K-12 public schools, a new study finds.
Why it matters: The US will soon mark the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that ended legal segregation in public schools. Yet, researchers found growing inequality in school access as the nation has become more diverse, according to the new study by nonpartisan education watchdog Available to All. School segregation between Black and white students has returned to 1968 levels.