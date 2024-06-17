Axios: Utah Sees Wide Homeownership Gap Between White And Black Households

Axios, June 3, 2024, Utah Sees Wide Homeownership Gap Between White And Black Households
Utah’s homeownership rate is higher than the rest of the nation.
Yes, but: About 74% of white non-Hispanics own and occupy their homes, compared to 27% of Black households and about 54% of Latino households, per a University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute report.
Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Axios’ Brianna Crane reports.
The big picture: Historically, racist housing practices, redlining and predatory lending have prevented many Black Americans from obtaining homeownership, per the Urban Institute.