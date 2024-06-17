fbpx

Axios: Utah Sees Wide Homeownership Gap Between White And Black Households

Utah’s homeownership rate is higher than the rest of the nation.

Yes, but: About 74% of white non-Hispanics own and occupy their homes, compared to 27% of Black households and about 54% of Latino households, per a University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute report.

Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Axios’ Brianna Crane reports.

The big picture: Historically, racist housing practices, redlining and predatory lending have prevented many Black Americans from obtaining homeownership, per the Urban Institute.

