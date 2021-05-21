Axios: Jerome Powell’s doublespeak

Axios, May 4, 2021, Jerome Powell’s doublespeak
Fed chair Jerome Powell further detailed the U.S. central bank’s focus on inequality and disparities in outcomes for poor Americans and communities of color, but never mentioned the part the Fed has played in exacerbating that inequality.
Powell spoke to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition ahead of the release of the Fed’s Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking (SHED) report later this month. He focused much of his message on how the Fed is working to improve outcomes for larger portions of the population.