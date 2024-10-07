Ayanna Pressley: Pressley, Green Reintroduce Bill To Strengthen Oversight Of Big Banks And Protect Consumers – Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley, September 25, 2024, Pressley, Green Reintroduce Bill To Strengthen Oversight Of Big Banks And Protect Consumers
The bill is endorsed by Public Citizen, Americans for Financial Reform, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, American Economic Liberties Project, Fight Corporate Monopolies, California Reinvestment Coalition, Action Center on Race and the Economy, Sierra Club, Center for American Progress, and Fair Finance Watch.
Congresswoman Pressley, Vice Ranking Member of the Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy Subcommittee on the House Financial Services Committee, has been a vocal advocate for consumer protections, closing the racial wealth gap, and ensuring that the U.S. banking system works for everyday Americans.