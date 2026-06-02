MSN, May 11, 2026, Bank Of America Closes More Branches
Bank branches weren’t always in decline. At one point, there were over 86,000 branches across the U.S.
Now there are only 69,167 branches, according to the FDIC.
Although the number of bank branch closures have slowed since they hit a record decline during Covid, there are still many banking deserts in the U.S., according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
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Over all, banking access has declined across communities, with the biggest impact being felt by lower-income households, the coalition report found.
“Fewer branches create smaller geographic areas where banks must demonstrate community development activity. This is a particularly concerning development given the documented network contraction,” the National Community Reinvestment Coalition report states.