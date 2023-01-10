fbpx

Banking Dive: BMO unveils $40 Billion community benefits plan

By / January 10, 2023 / In the News

Banking Dive, November 29, 2022, BMO unveils $40 Billion community benefits plan

BMO developed the plan with input from more than 85 community groups through listening sessions facilitated by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and the California Reinvestment Coalition (CRC). A number of community advocates expressed their concerns over the deal during a July public hearing held by the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Many reservations centered on BMO’s track record of mortgage lending to nonwhite borrowers and the deal’s potential impact in California.

“We have a duty to continue addressing the barriers that disproportionately affect people of color and remain committed to creating more opportunities that achieve progress for all,” David Casper, BMO’s U.S. CEO, said Monday in a statement.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: