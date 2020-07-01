Banking Dive: Community groups sue OCC over anti-redlining revamp

Banking Dive, June 25, 2020: Community groups sue OCC over anti-redlining revamp
Thursday’s legal action comes as no surprise. Community groups have been outspoken in their opposition to the OCC’s CRA revamp from the start, and have said a suit was forthcoming shortly after the regulator released its final 372-page overhaul last month.
Nitin Shah, senior counsel for Democracy Forward, said he believes the OCC views community groups as “roadblocks and obstacles” rather than as “vital partners” when it comes to implementing CRA.