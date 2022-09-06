Banking dive: Ford ILC Application Gets Pushback From ICBA, Consumer Groups

Banking Dive, September 2, 2022, Ford ILC Application Gets Pushback From ICBA, Consumer Groups
The four consumer groups — the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the National Consumer Law Center, Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund and the Center for Responsible Lending — called the company’s bid to use the charter to promote the electrification of its car fleet disingenuous, while the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) said the ILC charter exploits a regulatory loophole.