Barron’s: Waters Says Affordable Housing Is Critical To Fighting Inflation

Barron’s, March 6, 2024, Waters Says Affordable Housing Is Critical To Fighting Inflation
In her opening remarks in Wednesday’s hearing, Waters said that while she’s pleased about the progress the Fed has made in bringing down inflation, the U.S. is “not out of the woods yet.” She specifically called out housing as an area of concern.
“Until we address the underlying housing supply shortage, Americans will continue to pay an increasing share of their income on housing, the affordability crisis will worsen and inflation will remain too high,” Waters said.