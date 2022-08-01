fbpx

BBC News: America’s race gap between black and white homeowners

By / August 1, 2022 / In the News / 1 minute of reading

BBC News, July 10, 2022, America’s race gap between black and white homeowners

Ms Cox has the means to buy the $310,000 property she wants in Miami without a loan but her application was going nowhere fast.

The bank questioned her income, requested additional bank statements and demanded she restart the process due to filing errors, among other issues, she says.

“I said, ‘What are you all doing? Why don’t you try to close my loan?’ And they said they couldn’t give me an answer,” the 65-year-old said.

Ms Cox’s experience reflects a national pattern, one that studies suggest is getting worse. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the gap between white and black homeownership rates in the US is at its widest in 120 years.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: