fbpx

Better Markets: federal Reserve’s Climate Scenario Analysis Is a welcome First Step In addressing Climate Risks But Must Have Supervisory Consequences

By / September 30, 2022 / On Our Radar

Better Markets, September 29, 2022, Federal Reserve’s Climate Scenario Analysis Is A Welcome First Step In Addressing Climate Risks But Must Have Supervisory Consequences

Phillip Basil, Director of Banking Policy at Better Markets, issued the following statement on the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a “pilot” climate scenario analysis exercise for 2023:

“The Federal Reserve’s official announcement of its plan to conduct climate scenario analysis for the nation’s six largest, most complex, most dangerous financial institutions is a welcome first step in addressing the urgent need to mitigate climate related financial risks. To date the Fed has woefully lagged behind many of its European counterparts in conducting climate scenario analysis, which is key to identifying, sizing, and assessing the risks that climate change poses to the financial system.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: