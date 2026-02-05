Big housing info comes in small crate

By / / In the News

Community Newspaper Group, November 19, 2025, Big housing info comes in small crate

 A museum display states: “People of color, [of] Jew[ish descent], and immigrants were deemed ‘undesirable,’ reducing property values and limiting opportunities.”

“Redlining” is the term for denying borrowers access to credit, or good credit, based on the location of properties in minority or economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (Bruce Mitchell, Ph.D.).

