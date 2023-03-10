Birmingham Daily Journal: 16 New Homes Continue Revitalization in Birmingham’s Woodlawn Community

Birmingham Daily Journal, March 10, 2023, 16 New Homes Continue Revitalization in Birmingham’s Woodlawn Community
On Thursday, Birmingham City Councilor J.T. Moore helped cut the ribbon for the first three of 16 new affordable homes coming to the Woodlawn community in Birmingham’s East Side.
“As I stand here, it’s a full circle moment for me because I’m able to see everything that was put in place, the visions, the brainstorms, the conversations, the collaborations–all of that has culminated into what we’re standing in right now,” Moore said. Homeownership is the “foundation to strong communities,” Moore said, and the buyers of the new homes will gain access to a strong community. “What that means to me is they’re getting a family, a family of people that will be there for them, support them, surround them, keep them covered and work alongside them to continue to push this community forward,” Moore said.
The 16 new single-family homes were made possible through a collaboration with the city of Birmingham, nonprofit Woodlawn United and GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), which is funded by numerous banks including Regions, First Horizon and Valley Bank.