Birmingham Times: Birmingham Business Conference Raises BAR For Community Change

Birmingham Times, May 17, 2024, Birmingham Business Conference Raises BAR For Community Change
Dozens of business and community leaders gathered Thursday at the UAB Hilton Hotel on Birmingham’s Southside for Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR) Conference’s “Banking on Change: Uncovering Opportunities in the South.”
The daylong meeting centered on conversations and collaborations with speakers and panel discussions – in which tools and information were shared to develop strategies for improving underserved communities and serving low-to-moderate income families.
Attendees also had the opportunity to network at the event.
Bob Dickerson, executive director of BAR and board chair of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), said he was pleased by the turnout and points that were made.