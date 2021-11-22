The Washington Post, November 20, 2020, Black Businesses are Fighting for Their Lives. We Can’t Afford to Lose Them
These businesses stabilize communities, but structural racism makes their struggles harder, and the pandemic forced many to shutter.
In two separate tests, the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition found that Black people seeking small-business loans under coronavirus relief programs were treated less favorably than Whites — even when they had stronger financial profiles.