Black Enterprise: JPMorgan Chase Announces Brian Lamb as Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion

Black Enterprise, April 10, 2020: JPMorgan Chase Announces Brian Lamb as Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion
Today, JPMorgan Chase announced Brian Lamb as the Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion. Beginning May 4, Lamb will assume the newly created position and report to the firm’s co-presidents, responsible for executing a strategy that builds on the firm’s existing work and further incorporates a diversity lens into how the firm develops products and services, serves clients, helps communities, and supports employees.
The new role will strengthen and improve coordination of the firm’s existing strategy to support underserved communities as well as elevate the firm’s existing Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, including Advancing Black Pathways, Advancing Black Leaders, Military & Veterans Affairs, Women on the Move, the Office of Disability Inclusion, Global Supplier Diversity, and regional and line of business diversity functions. These focused efforts to-date have strengthened the firmwide culture in important and measurable ways.
Some of Lamb’s notable work includes a former partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which was a $30 billion community commitment that focused on access to capital for small businesses, first-time homeownership, and educational opportunities for underserved communities and people of color.