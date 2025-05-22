Black Enterprise, May 16, 2025, Black Residents ‘Displaced By Design’ In ATL Gentrification War
Over the past five decades, a mass infiltration of new residents has led to the displacement of thousands of Black residents. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) study, “Displaced By Design: Fifty Years of Gentrification and Black Cultural Displacement in U.S. Cities,” finds that between 1980 and 2020, Atlanta saw 155 formerly majority-Black neighborhoods flip to majority-white residents.