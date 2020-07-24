Black Star News: Black and white applicants treated differently when seeking small business aid: Study

Black Star News, July 17, 2020: Black and white applicants treated differently when seeking small business aid: Study
Sterling Bone, one of the study’s authors and a professor of marketing at Utah State University, said in an interview with ABC News that one of the goals was to measure how often bank representatives offered applicants the Paycheck Protection Program.
“From a research standpoint, the pandemic provided a significant market shock in the environment,” he said. “One area of interest in our work is to understand how these market shocks affect all individuals, particularly those that are of minority backgrounds.”
“We find troubling patterns that that loan program, that PPP program, was not offered equally across our test groups,” he added.