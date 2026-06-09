Black Unemployment Remains Elevated Despite Job Growth

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

June 5, 2026, AURN News, Black Unemployment Remains Elevated Despite Job Growth

Economists at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition noted a decline in Black male labor force participation, meaning some workers have stopped looking for jobs and are no longer counted in unemployment figures.

Long-term unemployment — workers jobless for six months or more — is up more than 500,000 over the past year, a trend researchers tie in part to ongoing federal workforce reductions that disproportionately affect Black workers.

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