June 5, 2026, AURN News, Black Unemployment Remains Elevated Despite Job Growth
Economists at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition noted a decline in Black male labor force participation, meaning some workers have stopped looking for jobs and are no longer counted in unemployment figures.
Long-term unemployment — workers jobless for six months or more — is up more than 500,000 over the past year, a trend researchers tie in part to ongoing federal workforce reductions that disproportionately affect Black workers.