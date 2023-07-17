fbpx

Bloomberg: Black Workers in the US Account for 90% of Recent Rise in Unemployment

Bloomberg, July 7, 2023, Black Workers in the US Account for 90% of Recent Rise in Unemployment

The unemployment rate for African Americans jumped for a second straight month in June as workers left the workforce amid early signs of a cooling labor market.

That cooling has been uneven: The number of unemployed African Americans has increased by 267,000 since April, meaning they account for close to 90% of the 300,000 increase in overall joblessness during that period.

Black unemployment rose to 6% in June, the highest since August, and was once again nearly double that of White workers, whose rate fell to 3.1%, a Labor Department report showed Friday.

