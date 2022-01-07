Bloomberg Business + Equality: Wall Street Is Using Tech Firms Like Zillow to Eat Up Starter Homes

Bloomberg Business + Equality, January 7, 2022, Wall Street Is Using Tech Firms Like Zillow To Eat Up Starter Homes
A Bloomberg News analysis of more than 100,000 property records shows that Zillow and the two other biggest iBuyers, Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Offerpad Solutions Inc., are selling thousands of homes to landlords backed by KKR & Co., Cerberus Capital Management, Blackstone Inc., and other large institutions. In many cases, those properties are never even listed, further squeezing average buyers out of competitive housing markets.