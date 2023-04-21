fbpx

Bloomberg: Can Denver’s Next Mayor Find A Fix For Homelessness?

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Bloomberg, March 30, 2023, Can Denver’s Next Mayor Find A Fix For Homelessness?

According to multiple polls, homelessness and affordable housing are two of the top issues Denver voters care about in this election. For good reason: Colorado’s sheltered chronically homeless population jumped up 266% between 2007 and 2021, more than any other state. Meanwhile, surging rents in many Denver neighborhoods led the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to name the city the second-most gentrified in the US in 2020.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top