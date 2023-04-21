Bloomberg: Can Denver’s Next Mayor Find A Fix For Homelessness?

Bloomberg, March 30, 2023, Can Denver’s Next Mayor Find A Fix For Homelessness?
According to multiple polls, homelessness and affordable housing are two of the top issues Denver voters care about in this election. For good reason: Colorado’s sheltered chronically homeless population jumped up 266% between 2007 and 2021, more than any other state. Meanwhile, surging rents in many Denver neighborhoods led the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to name the city the second-most gentrified in the US in 2020.