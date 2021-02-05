Bloomberg CityLab: Biden Lays Out His Blueprint for Fair Housing

Bloomberg CityLab, January 27, 2021, Biden Lays Out His Blueprint for Fair Housing
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 27 directing his administration to end policies that enable discrimination in housing and lending, and acknowledging the federal government’s role in erecting systemic barriers to fair housing. It’s a blueprint for an agenda aimed at swiftly undoing the controversial efforts of his predecessor.
Michael Barr will likely be appointed to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a Treasury Department agency that will have an enormous impact on the future of fair lending standards.
Barr has received approving remarks from many, including National Community Reinvestment Coalition chief Jesse Van Tol.