Bloomberg CityLab: The True Costs of Working From Home

Bloomberg CityLab, February 26, 2021, The True Costs of Working From Home
Remote workers spend more on rent and housing costs than those who stay in the office — a gap that might add up to $15 billion or more if commuters don’t return.
A Craigslist search for one-bedroom apartments in San Francisco pulls up a post for a work-from-home special: a NoPa flat for $1,200 a month. But the sunny studio unit is “day-use only” — the target tenant is someone doing remote jobs from home who wants a whole other apartment dedicated to teleworking. And who’s willing to pay for it.