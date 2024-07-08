fbpx

Bloomberg: Homebuilders Cut On ‘Sluggish’ Housing Market, Florida Woes

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Bloomberg, July 2, 2024, Homebuilders Cut On ‘Sluggish’ Housing Market, Florida Woes

Homebuilder-stock analysts are increasingly worried about signs of softening in key hot spots like Florida and Texas.

Lennar Corp. and D.R. Horton Inc. were downgraded by Citigroup Inc. analyst Anthony Pettinari on concerns the housing market could stay “sluggish” in the second half of the year. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s Buck Horne also cut his recommendation on Lennar to market perform from outperform, particularly pointing to the company’s “outsized exposure” to Florida.

“We see softness in data – permits, starts, sales and prices all recently below expectations – potentially continuing” in the second-half of the year, Pettinari wrote in a Tuesday note to clients. “New and existing home inventories are ticking up and the ‘twin engines’ of the hot US housing market – Texas and Florida – are seeing some areas of softening.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search