Bloomberg: How Unfair Property Taxes Keep Black Families From Gaining Wealth

Bloomberg, March 9, 2021, How Unfair Property Taxes Keep Black Families From Gaining Wealth
Despite its flaws, Di Leshea Scott clings to her little two-story Tudor on Lawrence Street with a devotion that’s hard to fathom, until you know the house’s ownership history. She’s renting a home she used to own. Wayne County took it away from her in 2013, after she fell three years behind on her property tax payments. Her house, which she’d bought in 2005 for $63,800, was auctioned off by the county and snapped up by an investment company for less than $5,000. Scott lost every cent she’d put into it.