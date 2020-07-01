Bloomberg Law: Community Groups Ask Court to Stop Anti-Redlining Rewrite

By / July 1, 2020 / In the News

Bloomberg Law, June 25, 2020: Community Groups Ask Court to Stop Anti-Redlining Rewrite

Community groups have asked a California federal court to block a new rule that they say eases how national banks are graded on their lending to low-income communities.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency didn’t provide for meaningful public input on key revisions to a new rule implementing the Community Reinvestment Act, the groups said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

