Bloomberg Law: Community Groups Ask Court to Stop Anti-Redlining Rewrite

Bloomberg Law, June 25, 2020: Community Groups Ask Court to Stop Anti-Redlining Rewrite
Community groups have asked a California federal court to block a new rule that they say eases how national banks are graded on their lending to low-income communities.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency didn’t provide for meaningful public input on key revisions to a new rule implementing the Community Reinvestment Act, the groups said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.