Bloomberg Law: Community Groups’ Suit Over Trump Anti-Redlining Rules to Proceed

By / February 4, 2021 / In the News

Bloomberg Law, February 1, 2021, Community Groups’ Suit Over Trump Anti-Redlining Rules to Proceed 

A California federal court said a lawsuit challenging the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s rewrite of a key anti-redlining law can move forward, potentially leaving open a channel for the Biden Administration to withdraw the rule.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and the California Reinvestment Coalition have standing to sue the OCC over Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) regulations issued in May, Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled Jan. 29.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: