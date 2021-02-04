Bloomberg Law: Community Groups’ Suit Over Trump Anti-Redlining Rules to Proceed

Bloomberg Law, February 1, 2021, Community Groups’ Suit Over Trump Anti-Redlining Rules to Proceed
A California federal court said a lawsuit challenging the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s rewrite of a key anti-redlining law can move forward, potentially leaving open a channel for the Biden Administration to withdraw the rule.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and the California Reinvestment Coalition have standing to sue the OCC over Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) regulations issued in May, Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled Jan. 29.