Bloomberg Law: New U.S. Regulator Races to Remake Banking in Fintech Image

Bloomberg Law, June 16, 2020: New U.S. Regulator Races to Remake Banking in Fintech Image
“He is familiar with the advocacy community,” and has relationships with many consumer advocates, “including quite a lot of people who see the world very differently than he does,” said Jesse Van Tol, chief executive officer of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
The larger question is whether Brooks will emerge as a highly political actor in lockstep with the Trump administration’s broader deregulatory priorities, he said.
“I think he will chart his own path but certainly what we’ve seen from him so far is continuing to push this administration’s agenda,” Van Tol said.