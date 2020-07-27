Bloomberg Law: Trump Administration Repeals Obama-Era Fair Housing Rule

Bloomberg Law, July 23, 2020: Trump Administration Repeals Obama-Era Fair Housing Rule
The Trump Administration officially repealed an Obama-era rule requiring communities receiving federal housing grants to take steps to eliminate housing segregation, and replaced it with a weaker standard that would allow municipalities to self-certify their efforts.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday announced the termination of the 2015 rule, which it called “complicated, costly, and ineffective.” The new final rule isn’t open for public comment because HUD obtained a waiver from the Office of Management and Budget that exempts rules related to grants from Administrative Procedure Act requirements.