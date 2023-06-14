Bloomberg: Reforms to Home Appraisal Bias Target Algorithms and Tech

Bloomberg, June 12, 2023, Reforms to Home Appraisal Bias Target Algorithms and Tech
National Community Reinvestment Coalition President Jesse Van Tol said in a press statement that the new AVM rule was “welcome news.”
“As the financial industry experiments with powerful tools at the bleeding edge of technology’s new reach, our government has a duty to ensure that these tools serve the public,” said Van Tol. “Evolving such sensible safeguards is especially urgent in the appraisal space, which has famously been an opaque, under-regulated business policed only by its own participants.”